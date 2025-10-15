GS supply chain majors place at national expo

Ten top undergraduate students majoring in supply chain management at Georgia Southern University recently traveled to Long Beach, Calif., to participate in the intermodal industry's premiere conference, Intermodal Association of North America EXPO. The students are shown accepting their third-place honor. (photo courtesy Jerry Burke)

A main feature of the annual Intermodal EXPO is an academic challenge event with competition between teams of students from twelve college programs supported by IANA's Joanne F. Casey Scholarship Program. Georgia Southern's team consisted of Angelica Johnson, Carly Daniel, Jackson Bazemore and Thomas Clements. This year's challenge, written by Larry Gross, centered on truck gate congestion at a large marine container terminal and involved analyzing various scheduling approaches to reduce wait times and traffic congestion. The students are shown above with Georgia Southern Department of Logistics & Supply Chain Management Professor Jerry Burke, far left, who served as a faculty advisor on the trip, and Gross. The students are shown below accepting their third-place honor.

Each team presented their work to a panel of industry experts, and during the opening general session of the Intermodal EXPO on September 16, the Georgia Southern team was awarded a bronze trophy in recognition of a top three placement in the student case competition.



