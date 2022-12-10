GS Police ID, arrest armed robbery suspect

The Georgia Southern University Police Department was able to identify and arrest Friday the suspect in a Dec. 5 armed robbery on campus.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, Izaah Rollins of 78 Ebenezer Church Road in Swainsboro, was charged with one count of armed robbery and two counts of financial transaction card fraud. He is not a Georgia Southern student.

According to the victim, he was surprised by a man wearing all black and a ski mask hiding behind a dumpster near Centennial Place around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 5. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim give him the belongings he was carrying. The suspect reportedly fled in a Nissan Altima with the victim’s wallet, phone, bag, keys and laptop computer.

With little evidence other than the victim’s description of the suspect and the car in which he fled, work by the University Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division led to the identification of Rollins, 20, his arrest and the recovery of the victim’s stolen property, according to the release.

“I’m really proud of the team’s work this week,” said University Police Chief Laura McCullough. “We are simply not going to tolerate anyone preying on our students. We responded immediately and were able to build a strong case, and today – thanks to an assist from the Statesboro Police Department’s Emergency Response Team – we were able to make an arrest and recover the stolen property.”

Following the reported robbery, University police increased patrols around all the residence halls, continued to conduct concentrated patrols around campus, and met with the Statesboro Police Department to coordinate efforts with their patrol units.