GS named ‘Military Friendly School’

For the 11th consecutive year, Georgia Southern University has been named as a Military Friendly School and received a “Gold” ranking for 2023-2024.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, the university has been recognized by the VIQTORY group since 2013 for its commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for its military-connected students. Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“We are honored to be recognized by VIQTORY as a Gold award institution,” said retired Col. George Fredrick, Ed.D., director of Military and Veteran Services. “Congratulations to our faculty, staff and our students for all the hard work we do each day to serve all of our students, especially our military-connected student population. It is my honor to serve at Georgia Southern University where we sustain excellence in serving our military-connected students.”

Georgia Southern was among 250 schools to be selected for “Gold” award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs for veterans, active duty, guard and reserve, military spouses, and military children. The award status is given to schools that are within 10% of the 10th-ranked organization.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 530 schools earning awards level designations in gold, silver and bronze.

According to the release, Georgia Southern has a history of supporting veterans, current-serving military personnel and their families, and has accumulated many awards for its dedication to the military community. Information and resources are available on the Military and Veteran Services webpage.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.