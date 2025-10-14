GS breaks ground on new student housing in Ireland

Georgia Southern University and Wexford County Council in Ireland broke ground last month on the redevelopment of the historic Adoration Convent in Wexford Town.

According to a release from the university, the project will create new student housing and expand opportunities for international study.

The $7 million, philanthropy-funded project will transform the 1886 convent into modern accommodations for up to 56 Georgia Southern students studying abroad in Ireland. When complete in early 2027, the refurbished site will include study, recreation, cooking and laundry facilities, creating a vibrant international student hub in the heart of Wexford, which is located on the southeast coast of Ireland.

“Today marks both an ending and a beginning,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “For 133 years, this convent was home to the Adoration Sisters, whose presence filled it with purpose and service. As we reimagine this space, we honor their legacy while creating a home away from home for our students. This project embodies gratitude for the past and confidence for the future, strengthening the bonds between Wexford and Georgia.”

The redevelopment follows a 15-year lease agreement between Wexford County Council and Georgia Southern, deepening a partnership that began in 2019 when the University established its permanent overseas campus in Wexford — the first U.S. public university to do so in Ireland.

“This project represents an investment in both heritage and education,” said Eddie Taaffe, chief executive of Wexford County Council. “Georgia Southern University has been a valued part of our community since 2019, and friendships have formed between students and local residents. Today’s groundbreaking deepens that relationship — providing a long-term base for their students and strengthening ties that will endure for generations.”

Georgia Southern’s Wexford Campus has become central to the university’s international programs, offering immersive experiences in Irish culture, history, business, public health, environmental science and more. The expansion underscores Georgia Southern’s commitment to providing transformative learning experiences that prepare students to lead and serve in a connected world, the release stated.

“Today, as we turn the ground on the Adoration Convent, we do so with gratitude for the past and confidence for the future,” Marrero said.

He also noted the “full-circle” nature of the occasion, for hundreds of Wexford people emigrated directly to Savannah during the 1840s and 1850s.

Irish company Nevin Construction was awarded the contract to deliver the project.



