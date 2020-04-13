Groups collaborate to get food to vulnerable in community

Churches and several civic agencies teamed up last week to deliver two weeks of groceries to Bulloch County families in need.

The United Way of Southeast Georgia, Statesboro Food Bank, Christian Social Ministries, Fostering Bulloch, Pittman Park United Methodist Church and Statesboro First United Methodist Church all worked together to deliver food to 77 homes to help senior citizens and medically vulnerable.

“Keeping the vulnerable at home, indoors, with less exposure to others, was the goal,” said Carey Melton, executive director for United Way of Southeast Georgia. “The more we can keep the vulnerable home and safe, the quicker we can eradicate this illness.”

Melton said the food was delivered with no contact with those in the home. Leaving the food bags on the porch, volunteer deliverers called each resident as the food was left. One person receiving food, a quadriplegic who was unable to leave the home, was assisted by a neighbor with food bags.

“We went from one end of the county to the other,” Melton said.

The route for deliveries was divided among Melton and another United Way volunteer, and volunteers with Fostering Bulloch, Christian Ministries and Statesboro Food Bank.

“Our group collaborated when we all had similar ideas to get food to the vulnerable in the community, and we came up with a plan to work together,” Melton said.

The group identified those unable to get out due to the COVID-19 pandemic by working with area non-profits that the entities have worked with previously.

“The United Way has served Bulloch County for 40 years, so we were able to pull together everyone quickly to get this accomplished,” Melton said. “We all need to take care of each other during this time of uncertainty. By living united, we can accomplish much more together than any of us can alone.”