GreenFest set for March 28 in downtown Statesboro

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the city of Statesboro are gearing up for the annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy.

GreenFest invites families, local businesses and community organizations for an afternoon of hands-on activities, education and entertainment centered around greener lifestyles. The 2026 event will feature a "Bike Celebration," which will include bike safety education, a bike decorating station and a family-friendly bike parade showcasing creativity and community pride along East Main Street and the McTell Trail.

Throughout the event, attendees can shop local vendors, take part in sustainable crafts and learn about practical solutions for greener living. From eco-friendly products to everyday sustainability tips, GreenFest offers something for all ages to enjoy and learn.

"The goal of GreenFest is to promote sustainable living, raise awareness about alternative transportation and highlight sustainable products and practices that support a healthier community," according to the Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful website. "We are proud to support a diverse mix of local farms and businesses that align with sustainable development goals and help strengthen a more resilient, environmentally conscious Statesboro."

All GreenFest activities will be held on East Vine St located behind City Hall. The address for the event is 29 E Vine St, Statesboro, GA 30458. To learn more about GreenFest or to view the full list of vendors, visit www.keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org/greenfest.