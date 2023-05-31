Grand opening for 'Quince' is Friday

The Quince of Your Dreams will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony 5-7 p.m. Friday at 17 S Main St. The store will offer a wide selection of quinceañera dresses, party packages, first communion clothes and more.

"We're thrilled to bring our unique collection of quinceañera dresses and accessories to Statesboro," said Maria Proctor, co-owner of The Quince of Your Dreams. "Our goal is to help young women celebrate their quinceañera with a dress that makes them feel confident and beautiful."

Cynthia Martinez, co-owner of the store, said she has dreamed of a shop like Quince after having her own quinceañera.

“Growing up, I resisted the idea of anything girly and frilly but I decided at the last minute to celebrate my quinceañera as my mom did not have one growing up,” she said. “This is where I met Maria as she helped me find the perfect quinceañera dress that was both girly and simple.

“The Quince of Your Dreams is a dream that was born after working alongside Maria and sharing mother-daughter moments with Maria after the passing of my mom a month after my quinceañera.”

Store hours are Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Customers can also book appointments for a personalized shopping experience.

The grand opening Friday and will feature a showcase on quinceañera dresses, refreshments, and a raffle for a chance to win a dress, tiara and more.

.For information on The Quince of Your Dreams, visit thequinceofyourdreams.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.



