Grand opening for 'Quince' is Friday
The Quince of Your Dreams will hold a grand-opening celebration at its store on South Main St. Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Pictured are co-owners Cynthia Martinez, left, and Maria Proctor. (SPECIAL)

The Quince of Your Dreams will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony 5-7 p.m. Friday at 17 S Main St. The store will offer a wide selection of quinceañera dresses, party packages, first communion clothes and more.

"We're thrilled to bring our unique collection of quinceañera dresses and accessories to Statesboro," said Maria Proctor, co-owner of The Quince of Your Dreams. "Our goal is to help young women celebrate their quinceañera with a dress that makes them feel confident and beautiful."

Cynthia Martinez, co-owner of the store, said she has dreamed of a shop like Quince after having her own quinceañera. 

“Growing up, I resisted the idea of anything girly and frilly but I decided at the last minute to celebrate my quinceañera as my mom did not have one growing up,” she said. “This is where I met Maria as she helped me find the perfect quinceañera dress that was both girly and simple.

“The Quince of Your Dreams is a dream that was born after working alongside Maria and sharing mother-daughter moments with Maria after the passing of my mom a month after my quinceañera.” 

Store hours are Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Customers can also book appointments for a personalized shopping experience.

The grand opening Friday and will feature a showcase on quinceañera dresses, refreshments, and a raffle for a chance to win a dress, tiara and more. 

.For information on The Quince of Your Dreams, visit thequinceofyourdreams.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.


