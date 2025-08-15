Good bites for an even better cause

The United Way hosted the 15th annual Tasting Statesboro event on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility behind Paulson Stadium. Along with the opportunity to sample dishes from more than 40 local restaurants, the event offered attendees a chance to support 14 local agencies that serve the Bulloch County community: Action Pact, Red Cross, Bulloch Med Connection, Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Statesboro Food Bank, Freedom Through Recovery, Hearts & Hands Clinic, Homebound Services, Ogeechee Visitation Center, Prevent Child Abuse Ogeechee, Restoring the Breach, Safe Haven/Citizens Against Violence, The Button and The Salvation Army.