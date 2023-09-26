'Ghost Road' extended cut coming to AMC theatre

A year after he premiered his 53-minute film, "The Legend of Ghost Road," in Statesboro, local videographer Jason Martin is set to unveil his "extended cut" version of the movie.



The 90-minute film will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the old Mugs and Movies theater of the AMC Classic 12 Theatre.

"With the film last year, I wanted to keep it short because I wasn't sure what the reaction would be," Martin said. "But it seemed like most viewers wanted to see more once the credits rolled.

"We learned so much more while making the short film, so I thought it'd be nice to include that in a longer version. 'The Legend of Ghost Road Extended Cut' has never before seen scenes, more interviews, footage and personal stories. And just in time for the Halloween season."

Martin's film is based on the local legend of "Ghost Road" in Brooklet that on any given night you may see a mysterious orange light along with ghostly apparitions.

On Martin's first of several unexplained sightings, he saw the lights, and on subsequent outings took photos and videos. Later, as his videography career expanded, he renewed an interest in the legend and started doing more research, he said.

The film includes his own videography as well as accounts and footage from others who have explored the road and captured images of what he believes are supernatural occurrences.

"I think the audience finds it interesting as well as spooky knowing that these are real stories. These strange things happened right there in Brooklet. And now folks can watch the move inside our local theatre on the big screen."

Tickets for Saturday's 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows are $8 and are available to purchase only at thelegendofghostroad.com website or by calling Martin at (912) 601-4883. No tickets will be available at the AMC box office.

Martin said food service would be available for the shows, with a waitress to take orders.