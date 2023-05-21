Get your art on with camps at the Averitt Center this summer

Opening day for summer camps at the Averitt Center for the Arts is May 30, sponsored by Synovus. During the nine weeks of summer break from Bulloch County Schools, there will be more than 50 camps for children ages 3 and up through adults.

Stevie Morgan, 14, center, and her fellow Musical Theater Camp participants have some fun in the prop/costume room during a break in this file photo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



There are lots of open spots for you or your kids to enjoy a variety of creative experiences. Summer camps provide a great opportunity to explore, learn, have fun, meet new friends, and start or continue a lifelong love of the arts.

Some of the summer offerings include camps focused on the following: LEGO, Rock Band, Art in Nature, Space, Summer Ceramics Sampler, Little Mermaid, Modern Dance, Camp 9 ¾, Dragons and Unicorns, Fairy Tale, and many, many more.

Mary Allen, 16, right, gets some critique from instructors Robert Cottle and Ashley Morgan about connecting with the audience while singing during Musical Theater Camp in this Herald file photo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



When you register your child for any of the camps, he or she will receive a fancy Averitt Center backpack!

Registration is underway for these amazing camps. And, this year, you have the option to sign up for camps online. You can also call (912) 212-2787 to sign up with Annika and Cody. For a complete list and descriptions of the camps or to register, go online at https://www.averittcenterforthearts.org/summer-camps.

Hank Hartman, 5, carefully assesses his work of art using a clay slab in this Herald file photo from the Averitt Center for the Arts Clay 101 camp. The camp introduces children ages 5-10 to the world of clay and ceramics, including different techniques for making pots, bowls, fairy houses, and even monsters, along with glazing basics. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file





