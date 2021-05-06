Gerard Butler film looking for extras

Southeast Georgia continues to be a hub for motion picture filming, with the latest feature with Gerard Butler looking for extras from the Bulloch County area to fill a variety of roles.

“Chase,” an action film starring the Scottish actor best known for his roles as King Leonidas in “300” and as a Secret Service agent in “Olympus has Fallen,” London has Fallen” and “Angel has Fallen,” will be filming in Savannah, Rincon and other locations in the area.

Casting director Bill Marinella said he is looking for extras of all races and ages for scenes that Marinella describes as “Breaking Bad like.”

He said filming will start May 17 and last four days. Marinella said the extras must be willing and able to work all four days. The production also is looking for a “stand-in” actor.

To find out more about the “Chase” film and opportunities to be part of the production, go to: https://www.facebook.com/BMCsavannah.

Marinella said extras will earn $96 for an 8-hour day, plus extra for overtime. A stand-in will earn $175 for a 12-hour day.

Marinella is the casting director for “Devotion,” which just wrapped up filming at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, and also for the Tyler Perry Netflix movie “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is currently filming in the Hinesville, Midway and Savannah area.