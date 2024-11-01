Georgia Southern's annual Holiday Helper Tree ready to fulfill wishes

The Holiday Helper Tree, one of Georgia Southern University’s annual holiday traditions, is now in its 31st year and, starting Monday inside the Russell Union, the public is invited to pull a tag from the tree to give a deserving person in the community a holiday gift.

Started in 1994, the program provides students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members the opportunity to fulfill the holiday wishes and needs of vulnerable populations in Bulloch and Chatham counties.

Each year, the needs of approximately 700 individuals from more than 20 community organizations and agencies are met through the Holiday Helper Tree.

“From the humble beginnings of the Holiday Helper Tree program in 1994 to present day, it has been a rewarding experience each year,” said Eileen Sconyers Smith, the now retired director and co-founder of the Holiday Helper Tree. “As a member of our compassionate Georgia Southern family working together in this massive collaborative effort, we have supplied the needs of thousands of individuals over the past 30 years. Eagle Nation, your caring and giving spirit for your community has been nothing short of breathtaking.”

Presented by the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement, the virtual Holiday Helper Tree is open now in the main lobby area of the Russell Union Commons through Dec. 6 for individuals to pull tags and ship their gifts. Tags on the physical trees will include the QR code to pull a tag on the virtual tree.

Also, the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement is accepting gift-wrapping supplies to assist the agencies in their efforts to wrap the gifts before delivery.

For more information, visit https://students.georgiasouthern.edu/LeadServe/hht/.



