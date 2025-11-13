Georgia Southern sets record for enrollment in Fall semester

The number of students who chose Georgia Southern University for the Fall 2025 semester helped Eagle Nation soar to record heights, according to official Fall 2025 enrollment data, verified by the University System of Georgia.

A record-breaking 29,633 students are enrolled for Fall 2025, a 7.73% increase over Fall 2024, and the university’s highest enrollment in history. Of Georgia Southern’s 29,633 students, 85% are from Georgia. The entering freshman class also set a record at 5,946 students, a jump of 17.67% from the previous year, making it the largest freshman class in university history.

“This record-breaking enrollment is a testament to our outstanding faculty and staff, our commitment to student success, and the value of a Georgia Southern degree in preparing students for meaningful lives and careers,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “These numbers tell a powerful story — students choose Georgia Southern because of the exceptional experiences, support and sense of community they find here.”

Additional enrollment records set in Fall 2025 include:

The total number of new graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at Georgia Southern is 9,628, an increase of 12.98% from last fall.

The total number of dual-enrolled students, who are both new and returning to the university, is 1,808, a 16.65% climb from Fall 2024. Of that number, 1,097 are dual enrollment students new to the university.

Graduate student enrollment grew to 4,038 students, a gain of 3.86% year over year.

Master's program enrollment is 2,916 students.

Specialist program enrollment rose 21.67% over Fall 2024 to 365 students.

Doctoral program enrollment grew to 757, an increase of 7.38% over last year.

“This record enrollment underscores the confidence students and families have in Georgia Southern and reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting students from enrollment to graduation,” said Executive Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Student Success Alejandra C. Sosa Pieroni, Ed.D. “It affirms the strength of our brand, the excellence of our academic programs, and our student-centered approach. We remain committed to expanding access and developing the talent that drives the economic vitality and future of our region.”

Enrollment within the University’s Honors College continues to rise as 923 students – 18.33% more than 2024 – joined the supportive community of high achievers, where they will perform advanced research, access a broad range of experiential opportunities and receive personalized guidance.

Also, Georgia Southern’s student retention rate climbed to 82%, an upswing of 4% over Fall 2024. As a result, the university was awarded the Chancellor’s Cup Trophy for the highest percentage retention increase of all comprehensive institutions within the USG during the Board of Regents meeting on Nov. 11.

Georgia Southern also contributed to the University System of Georgia’s record-setting degrees awarded, announced last month. Georgia Southern set a record for graduate degrees conferred as 1,622 students received a doctorate, master's or specialist degree FY25, an uptick of 16.02% over FY24.



