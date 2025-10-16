Georgia Southern College of Behavioral and Social Sciences honors Dr. Charles Cravey with first Distinguished Alumni Award

By TIFFANY MORGAN

Herald Correspondent





Georgia Southern University hosted its inaugural College of Behavioral and Social Sciences alumni awards luncheon Thursday, honoring area pastor and author Rev. Dr. Charles Cravey and two others.

Out of 37 nominations, Cravey was selected for the first Distinguished Alumni Award by the college’s Advisory Board.

Cravey said it means everything to him to be the first alumni in his department to receive this particular award.

“It’s a summation of a life I’ve tried to live well and someone recognized that,” Cravey said. “I didn’t just graduate from Georgia Southern, I graduated from the school of life. I have done everything within my power to make the world a better place.”

The luncheon and awards ceremony were held in Georgia Southern’s Engineering and Research Building.

Ryan Schroeder, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, said the awards are a way to connect with alumni and the GSU community.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our amazing graduates from our program,” Schroeder said. “Just hearing their stories was really heartwarming, and it really affirms the reason why we do what we do.”

Rev. Dr. Charles Cravey and his wife Renee listen to the announcement that he was the first recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Georgia Southern College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. - photo by Jason Martin



Cravey, 74, earned his Bachelor of Science in sociology from Georgia Southern, a master’s degree in sacred literature from Trinity Theological Seminary and a doctoral degree in theology from Trinity. In addition to being a pastor, Cravey is a writer, photographer, recording artist, songwriter, singer and producer. Also, he has worked for a number of newspapers throughout south Georgia, including the Statesboro Herald for three years.

Schroeder said he views his role and focus as helping ensure higher education is making a positive impact on students and the community.

“A lot of the work I do is helping leaders solve the biggest challenges,” Schroeder said. “Higher education is the best career in the world because of the freedom it affords our faculty and our students to explore new ideas, new thoughts and come up with challenges to unique situations.”

Currently, Cravey serves as the interim pastor at Rosemary Baptist Church in Millen.

He has published 55 books, ranging from devotionals to poetry. In addition to the alumni award, Cravey also was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in poetry this year. His books are available on his website, www.drcharlescravey.com.

Also, Cravey has completed 68 foreign mission trips throughout his 54 years of ministry. He was on-site for Hurricane Katrina relief in New Orleans in 2005.

“It’s those stories of humanitarianism, of service and of selflessness that really embody who we are as a college,” Schroeder said.

Ryan Schroeder, right, dean of the Georgia Southern College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, congratulates Dr. Charles Cravey upon earning the college's first Distinguished Alumni Award. - photo by Jason Martin





