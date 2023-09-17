Georgia Southern christens Training Facility

The $12.3 million Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility is located adjacent to Paulson Stadium and serves all of Georgia Southern’s 17 NCAA-sponsored athletic programs.
The facility features a 91,300-square-foot practice area, highlighted by a fully-covered 120-yard regulation synthetic turf football field. It also features a 30-yard practice area for supplemental drills.
Cameras were installed throughout the facility that comprise a state-of-the-art filming system.
A fully-integrated lightning protection system was installed in the open-sided facility to afford year-round training. The facility design also allows for natural ventilation.
A gift from the Anthony P. Tippins Family jump-started the project and the remaining costs were covered through fundraising and donations.