Georgia Southern christens Training Facility

The $12.3 million Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility is located adjacent to Paulson Stadium and serves all of Georgia Southern’s 17 NCAA-sponsored athletic programs.

The facility features a 91,300-square-foot practice area, highlighted by a fully-covered 120-yard regulation synthetic turf football field. It also features a 30-yard practice area for supplemental drills.

Anthony Tippins, left, is congratulated by Georgia Southern supporter Mike Sanders following the official grand opening of the Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility at the university. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cameras were installed throughout the facility that comprise a state-of-the-art filming system.

A fully-integrated lightning protection system was installed in the open-sided facility to afford year-round training. The facility design also allows for natural ventilation.

A gift from the Anthony P. Tippins Family jump-started the project and the remaining costs were covered through fundraising and donations.

Georgia Southern head football coach Clay Helton, top, thanks Anthony Tippins, far right, and university president Kyle Marrero, and others for their support during the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





