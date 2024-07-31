Georgia has lost nearly 2.9 million acres of farmland and open land to "developed landcover" in the past 50 years, reported Georgia Conservancy Inc. President Katherine Moore. What can be done to protect additional agricultural land from being gobbled up by residential, industrial and other uses? Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper offered suggestions.
Georgia Senate's farmland protection panel launches with Bulloch meeting
Hickman leads study committee, to meet in 3 other rural Georgia counties and Atlanta before writing its report
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter