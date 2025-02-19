ATLANTA — Two months of recalculating made little difference in a list of Georgia's lowest performing schools, meaning more than 400,000 students will have a chance to apply for $6,500 vouchers to pay for private school tuition or home-schooling expenses. The Governor's Office of Student Achievement released the new list on Friday, after releasing and then removing two previous lists in December. The new list made only a handful of additions and deletions.
Georgia school voucher list makes more than 400,000 students eligible
