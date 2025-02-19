By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia school voucher list makes more than 400,000 students eligible
school vouchers
Tashiya Umoja M'kanga, of Atlanta, right, instructs students during a math lesson at the Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute, March 28, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/file)
ATLANTA — Two months of recalculating made little difference in a list of Georgia's lowest performing schools, meaning more than 400,000 students will have a chance to apply for $6,500 vouchers to pay for private school tuition or home-schooling expenses. The Governor's Office of Student Achievement released the new list on Friday, after releasing and then removing two previous lists in December. The new list made only a handful of additions and deletions.
