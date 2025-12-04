Georgia Power, Statesboro to hold 'discount day' Saturday at City Hall

The city of Statesboro, in partnership with Georgia Power and State Rep. Lehman Franklin, will host a Georgia Power Discount & Resource Day on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in City Hall.

According to a release from the city, the event is designed to connect residents with programs and resources that may help reduce monthly energy costs.

Georgia Power representatives will be available onsite to speak with customers one-on-one, answer questions, review eligibility and assist with completing applications. One of the primary programs highlighted during the event offers the opportunity for eligible customers to receive a $33.50 monthly discount on their Georgia Power bill.

Eligibility for the discount includes residents who receive:

• Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

• Housing Choice Vouchers

• Individuals age 65 or older with income at or below 200% of the federal income guidelines

The event will be held in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall

For those unable to attend in person, additional information and online applications are available at georgiapower.com/discounthelp.

The city encourages residents who may qualify—or who know someone who could benefit—to take advantage of this resource opportunity.



