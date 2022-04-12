Georgia Living Senior Home Care rebrands as Abide

Georgia Living Senior Home Care, a leading private home care company, announced it will rebrand its visual identity and name to Abide Home Care.

According to a release from the newly-named company, “the rebranding signifies a continued dedication to client care and trust in an ever-changing world.”

In addition to Willow Pond in Statesboro, Abide operates private home care facilities in nine other locations across Georgia.

Along with the new brand, the Board of Directors announced former COO Per Holtze’s promotion to CEO of Abide Home Care. Per Holtze

The rebrand and leadership change will accompany Abide's growth and reputation as a best-in-class private-pay home care service with unparalleled client satisfaction, according to the release.

“We see that our company’s roots in rural Georgia have given us a foundation in heartfelt, hometown care. We want to share our neighbor care philosophy with the rest of America,” Holtze said. “The rebrand is an opportunity to communicate our mission in our name, to Abide with our neighbors, to stand alongside them and journey together. We look forward to further expansion beyond Georgia with a name that transcends state-lines and our customer’s expectations.”

At the helm of the company, Holtze brings his leadership experience and unique professional background into the growth of Abide Home Care, the release said.

Holtze said he attributes the success of Abide to the more than 300 Georgians the company employs to service the most vulnerable residents of the state.

“Over the years, tastes and trends change,” Holtze said. “One thing that remains constant is that home will always be where the heart is. Our relentless drive remains to help our neighbor live independently and, most importantly, to see families become families again.”

According to the release, the new Abide Home Care logo "utilizes a vibrant color palette surrounding a home that embodies the company’s determination to help spread the comfort of the home to the family."