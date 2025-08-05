ATLANTA — Policy wonks on both sides of an upcoming debate in the General Assembly over whether to eliminate Georgia's income tax are advocating a cautious approach. "That's a very lofty goal," said Danny Kanso, senior fiscal analyst with the progressive-leaning Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. "The income tax represents 56% of general-fund revenues. Nineteen billion dollars would leave a massive hole."
Georgia lawmakers to weigh repealing state income tax
