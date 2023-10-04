Georgia High School Association approves NILs for student-athletes

ATLANTA – Georgia high school athletes will be able to make money off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) following a unanimous vote by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) board.

Monday’s vote will put high school athletes on a par with their older brothers and sisters playing college sports. The General Assembly passed legislation two years ago letting student-athletes at Georgia colleges, universities and technical colleges receive compensation for use of their name, image and likeness.

The new high school rule comes with a number of restrictions in order for students wishing to take advantage of the opportunities provided by an NIL to maintain their amateur status.

Students may not wear school logos, school names, school uniforms, or any items depicting school mascots or any trademarked GHSA logo or acronym in association with NIL advertising.

No GHSA member school facility may be used. Student athletes may not promote products that conflict with a member school’s local school district policies, including tobacco, alcohol, or controlled substances.

Compensation paid through NILs must not be contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement, or as an incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school.

Students entering into an NIL agreement, or a student’s parents or guardians, must notify the school’s principal or athletic director within seven calendar days.

Students and their families should seek professional guidance as to how NIL activities could affect collegiate financial aid and/or tax implications.

Some high-profile Georgia college athletes have built substantial NILs since lawmakers legalized the agreements in 2021. Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, for example, has NIL deals that include Associated Credit Union, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Elliott International, an Atlanta-based executive staffing company.