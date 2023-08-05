Georgia Council on Literacy meets Monday in Statesboro

The Georgia Council on Literacy, which state Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro, helped create, will hold its first in-person meeting and a roundtable discussion Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center ballroom at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro.

After conducting its meeting from 10 a.m. until noon, the council will host a “community table” event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by First District RESA and Executive Director Richard Smith on “Igniting Interest in Improving Literacy in Your Region.”

The meeting is open to the public. Those who wish to attend are asked to RVSP to Georgia Literacy Coach Miranda Williams at Miranda.williams16@gosa.ga.gov.

Hickman was lead sponsor in the 2023 legislative session of Senate Bill 211, which established the Georgia Council on Literacy, now chaired by Scott Johnson. Hickman is also one of the members appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp. Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, Bulloch County Schools Superintendent Charles Wilson and Bryan County Schools Superintendent Paul Brooksher are among the Statesboro area leaders with roles in the meeting agenda.