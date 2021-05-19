GDOT invites public input on Langston Chapel-Harville Rd. roundabout plan

Reducing crashes

Planning for the roundabout “originated from the need to address a total of 25 crashes that were reported between 2012 and 2016,” the Georgia DOT states on the project page. Seven of those crashes resulted in at least one person being injured, but no deaths were reported from crashes at the intersection during the four-year period analyzed.

The 25 accidents were mainly of two kinds, the summary states, with 48% having been angle collisions and 44% rear-end collisions. Two crashes, or 8% of the total, were attributed to vehicles running off the road into the ditch.

A traffic engineering study looked at traffic volumes at peak periods, the crash history and road geometry. The study compared the effects a traffic signal and a “roundabout alternative” would have.

“The yielding behavior at a roundabout would exhibit less vehicle stops” and reduce “delay, noise and fuel consumption,” the Georgia Department of Transportation asserts, again in the summary of expected benefits.

Slated for 2023

The department is authorized to begin acquiring right of way this September. The project is slated to be advertised in December 2022, so summer 2023 is probably the earliest actual construction would occur, said Georgia DOT Project Manager Travis Williams.

But the comment period is underway now and ends in less than two weeks. The website summary suggests that the project could be altered or abandoned, “the no build alternative,” based on public input, but it would otherwise proceed to right of way acquisition.

The roundabout would consist of 20-foot-wide circulatory roadway, with an elliptical island in the middle surrounded by a truck apron, a slightly raised surface that large trucks can run over to negotiate the turns. Curb-and-gutter would be installed around the outside of the oval and inside the truck apron.

As at other roundabouts, there would be no signal lights, only signs. These would include roundabout signs, with three arrows in circle and an indication of 25 mph as the safe speed inside the roundabout, dropping from speed limits of 45 and 35 on the various approaches.

In the drawing, crosswalks are shown on all four approaching roadways.

The roundabout would also be lighted, as are all roundabouts in Georgia, so that motorists can see to navigate through them, Williams said.

Detours ahead

A map of proposed detours is also included on the site. These detours are expected to extend five to seven miles offsite and to last approximately 60 to 90 days when needed for actual construction.

Incidentally, the proposed new roundabout would be less than a mile east of an existing roundabout that connects Langston Chapel Road, from both directions, to a segment of Burkhalter Road.

This story is subject to update for Thursday’s edition