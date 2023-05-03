GBI names Field Office assistant

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week the promotion of Danielle O’Connor to assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Region 5 Field Office in Statesboro.

O’Connor will be responsible for assisting with daily operations and supervision of special agents assigned to the office.

O’Connor began her career in law enforcement with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in 2001 before moving to the GBI in 2012. She has held assignments with the GBI as a Special Agent at the Douglas Field Office, Eastman Field Office, the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit.

O’Connor served as the Crimes Against Children specialist while assigned to the Douglas office and the Eastman office. While assigned to the HEAT Unit, she also served as a task force officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

O’Connor attended the Southern Police Institute/University of Louisville Homicide School in 2018 and is a member of the GBI Peer Support Team. She is also a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified instructor and specialized instructor in Defensive Tactics and Emergency Vehicle Operations Certification.

O’Connor is from Uvalda, Ga., and graduated from Troy University in Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.



