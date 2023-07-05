GBI looking for Reidsville suspect in fatal shooting

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a Reidsville man wanted for a shooting death in Tattnall County.



According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chase Craft, 20, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After a shooting incident June 29, the GBI received a request for assistance from the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office about a death investigation.

The GBI release said the investigation indicates that the Tattnall Sheriff's Office responded June 29 to a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville about 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

A man identified as Travis Ron Arnold, 35, was found shot. Additional information revealed that Craft and Arnold got into a fight, during which Craft shot Arnold and fled. Arnold died at the scene.

The GBI requests anyone with information about Craft’s location to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



