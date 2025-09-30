GBI investigating shootings in Claxton

A fight early Sunday morning in Claxton led to the wounding of one man and several other nearby shooting incidents.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday about 4 a.m., the Evans County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near Church Street and Jones Street in Claxton.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and discovered one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. The victim received medical treatment and was transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

The investigation found that a fight occurred at a gathering on North College Street, which led to the shooting incident on Church Street.

Two additional shooting incidents on Jones Street and Savoy Road followed and are believed to be related.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121, or the Evans County Sheriff's Office at (912) 739-1611.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.