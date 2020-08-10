GBI investigating shooting by state trooper

A Georgia state trooper fatally shot a man during a pursuit Friday in Screven County, prompting a query by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The trooper, who has not yet been identified by GBI, reportedly fired the single shot when pursuing Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, 60, who fled on foot after crashing following a traffic stop attempt, according to Statesboro Region 5 GBI reports.

Around 9:20 p.m, Friday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 21 called the GBI to investigate an officer involved shooting. According to preliminary information, the yet-unnamed trooper “attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra for a traffic-related offense on Stoney Pond Road in Screven County. The car refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief chase down several county roads. The trooper initiated a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) and the car “came to a stop in the ditch,” reports stated.

The trooper fired one round, striking Lewis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is being held at the GBI Crime Lab.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to reports.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Statesboro Region 5 Special Agent-in-Charge John Durden was unavailable for additional comment Monday.