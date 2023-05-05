GBI investigating officer shooting Ellabell man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bryan County Thursday that resulted in the death of an Ellabell man.



According to a report from the GBI, an officer with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division of the Georgia Department of Public Safety was at a convenience store off Highway 280 near Interstate-16 Thursday night when he witnessed a hit and run nearby.

The officer followed the car, which it later was discovered was driven by Walter Kye Herman, 29, of Ellabell, as it was driving away. Herman stopped the car after a short pursuit. According to the report, the officer approached Herman’s door and spoke with him before attempting to place handcuffs on him.

Herman sped off while the officer was still reaching inside the car, the report said. The officer was dragged about one-tenth of a mile and the car hit a road sign, which caused it to go off the roadway and down a steep embankment.

At this point, the report states, the officer fired his weapon, causing both Herman and himself to fall from the car, which eventually came to a stop.

According to the report, Herman died at the scene. The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

The Department of Public Safety requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation into the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The primary focus of the Motor Carrier Compliance Division is helping ensure highway safety regarding commercial motor vehicles.