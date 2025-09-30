GBI investigating 2 shooting deaths in Screven County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting deaths of two men early Saturday morning near Sylvania.

According to a release from the GBI, agents are probing an incident that left Leon Tolbert Jr., 30, of Sylvania, and Brandon Counts, 30, also of Sylvania, dead from gunshot wounds.

The GBI said that preliminary information indicates that on Saturday at about 3:15 a.m., law enforcement responded to a call regarding a car accident on Highway 301 South, a few miles outside the Sylvania city limits.

When officers arrived, Tolbert and Counts were found inside the car, each suffering from one gunshot wound. Tolbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Counts was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he died a short time later.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and determined that the car was not involved in a crash but had driven off the side of the road. A handgun was recovered inside the car.

The bodies of Tolbert and Counts will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsies.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121, or the Screven County Sheriff's Office at (912) 564-2013.