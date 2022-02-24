GBI: Claxton man shoots 3, is shot by officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident that led to an officer involved shooting in Claxton Wednesday night.

According to a release from the GBI, a man was shot by law enforcement officers from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police Department after he shot two other people, and possibly a third, and fired at officers.

No officers were injured in the incident, said Nelly Miles, director of the GBI Office of Public and Governmental Affairs. The three victims and the alleged shooter are listed in stable condition at area hospitals, Miles said.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 7:30 p.m., Bulloch County 911 received a call about a shooting at 43 Ruffins Road in Claxton. When Evans County deputies arrived, they discovered one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and began to look for the shooter.

Another man and woman were observed arriving on the scene to check on family members possibly involved in the shooting. The shooting suspect, later identified as Paul Alexander Eason, 41, of Claxton, began shooting into the man and woman’s car. After Eason fired at the officers, according to the release, officers from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police Department shot Eason.

The GBI will continue to conduct an investigation of the officer involved shooting and the shooting incident where charges are pending. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit for review and prosecution.

In the release, Miles said the incident is the 19th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.