GBI charges 4 in Sylvania arson

The GBI has charged three Screven County residents with murder and another with arson following a suspicious fire in Sylvania last year that left one person dead, according to a Monday release from the agency.

On Nov. 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the GBI to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road in Sylvania, where the body of Charles Brady Gibson, 46, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished.

The man’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office, where his death was ruled a homicide.

Last week, the GBI brought charges against four suspects in the case: Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, of Sylvania, charged with murder and armed robbery; Timothy Marad Omarious Wheeler, 21, of Sylvania, charged with murder, armed robbery and first-degree arson; Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, of Sylvania, charged with murder, armed robbery and first-degree arson; and Tyler Roberson, 21, of Sylvania, charged with first-degree arson.

Brown and Wheeler were already in custody in the Screven County Jail on unrelated charges, and Brinson was in custody in the Bulloch County Jail on unrelated charges. GBI agents and Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested Roberson in Sylvania, who was taken to the Screven County jail without incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 564-2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips also may be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

According to the GBI, the following agencies participated in the investigation: the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, the Screven County Fire Department, the Screven County Coroner’s Office and the Sylvania Police Department.