Ga. vaccinations an epic mission

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine have been arriving at medical facilities across Georgia over the past two weeks.

But, like the rest of the nation, the inoculation process itself has not always gone smoothly, with logistical challenges and even some ethical concerns, according to health care providers.

Still, physicians and medical organizations contacted by GHN expressed relief and excitement over the availability of shots from two approved vaccines, one produced by Pfizer and the other by Moderna.

What medical providers also say is that many health care workers – part of a group targeted for the first round of vaccinations – have declined to get the shots.

“We’re seeing a noticeable amount of resistance of people to take the vaccine,’’ said Steven Miracle of Georgia Mountains Health Services, which has begun administering shots to health care workers at their Ellijay, Blue Ridge, and Dahlonega sites in North Georgia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, announced plans to add adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to the current group of individuals now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. The expanded administration of vaccine is expected to begin within the next two weeks, provided there is adequate vaccine supply available.

The initial target included residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Already, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and public health sites have received shipments. But not all who have ordered doses have gotten them – at least not in the quantities requested.

Rural areas appear to be getting shipments more slowly.

Distribution has been uneven among rural hospitals, says Jimmy Lewis, CEO of HomeTown Health, an association of such medical centers in the state.

And after top-priority recipients in an area get the shots, there have been questions about what to do with the vaccine that’s left.

Dr. Karen Kinsell, a Clay County physician, faced such a question. After getting a supply of vaccine, she administered doses to medical staffers, who are in the “1A” category along with long-term care residents, meaning they are designated for the initial round of shots. But when she had extra doses left over, she started vaccinating ordinary people 75 and older in her community. (Such people are at high risk but have not been in the “1A” group before Kemp’s announcement Wednesday.)

“We are in the middle of a global and state pandemic,’’ Kinsell said. “I cannot ethically sit on vaccine that could be used to save lives here. Unless someone tells me that they need to pick up the 140 doses we have left and ship them to an area where health care providers are going without, I want to dispense these here over the next few days. ‘’

She said Public Health officials have told her that the state is still in phase 1A. But Public Health, when asked by GHN about the status of leftover vaccine, said the issue is under discussion.

“We do not want vaccine to be wasted or go unused when there are so many people to be vaccinated,’’ said Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman for the state agency. “However, there are many things to be considered, including transfer of vaccine from one provider/area to another, and how to ensure administration to individuals in other phases is fair and equitable, and based on risk of exposure and transmission.’’



