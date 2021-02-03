Futch named to Ga. funeral Board

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch of Statesboro was appointed last month by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Georgia Board of Funeral Service for a six-year term.

Futch has been Bulloch’s coroner for the past 20 years. He was re-elected Nov. 3 to his sixth term. He also is the manager of Deal Funeral Directors.

The Georgia Board of Funeral Service administers the Funeral Service Law for the purpose of better protection of life and health, preventing the spread of contagious, communicable, and infectious diseases, and regulating the practice of embalming and funeral directing and the care and disposition of dead human bodies.

The Board consists of seven members appointed by the governor, six of whom are licensed and practicing funeral directors and embalmers, with one member serving as a consumer representative who has no connection with the funeral service industry.

Futch is a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. He said he was born with a passion to serve others and has been serving families for over 30 years. Futch said he began his career in the funeral industry in 1982 while attending Statesboro High School and working at Smith Tillman Mortuary in Statesboro.

Futch is a 1989 graduate of Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science. He is also a graduate of the Savannah River Police Academy and is POST certified. Also, Futch is a licensed real estate agent and a licensed insurance agent.

Futch is a member and past president of the Georgia Coroners Association.

He is married to Kim and they have four children: Hunter, Lindsay, Hayden and Luke.

For a lot of people, two decades in one job leads to dreams of retirement, but Futch isn’t planning to do that any time soon.

“I feel the coroner’s position is a ministry that I have been given by the Lord,” he said. “So, until the Lord and his people decide otherwise, I plan to remain as coroner” and continue to qualify and run for office.



