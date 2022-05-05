Fugitive faces child molestation charges in Statesboro

Avoiding capture by law enforcement for almost 10 months, a Newington man faces charges of aggravated child molestation after being arrested earlier this week.

In a release from the Statesboro Police Department, Capt. Jared Akins said the department was contacted in August 2021 by a school resource officer with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office regarding an alleged child molestation that had occurred in the city.

“The juvenile female victim indicated that the abuse had occurred over a period of years and had been perpetrated by an individual known to her whom she identified as D’Anthony Jabica Miles,” Akins said.

He said further investigation led detectives to issue arrest warrants for aggravated child molestation on Miles, who had fled the area shortly after the victim came forward.

The warrant was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for service. After months of work, Akins said U.S. Marshals arrested Miles on Monday, May 2, at a Newington residence in Screven County.

Akins said Miles, 31, was returned to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains, pending further judicial action.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is (866) 489-2225.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Senior Detective Jodie Tanner at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.