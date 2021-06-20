'Frozen Jr.' kicks off new season at the Averitt Center

Anna and Elsa will be building a snowman in July at the Emma Kelly Theater to kick off the 2021-22 season.

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.” brings the two princesses and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, the musical expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between the two. When faced with danger, they discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with adventure and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enchanting musical is just one of the many events planned for the Jan Brown Anderson stage of the Emma Kelly Theater.

The jam-packed season features six tribute bands, four more musicals, a Southern comedy, two dance performances, Barefoot Comedy, the ONE series and a special ONE: The Holiday Spectacular. In the Main Gallery, six art exhibitions display the talents of local and regional artists.

The annual Statesboro Regional Art Association (SRAA) Juried Exhibition highlights the talent of the SRAA members.

In late August, back-to-back tribute bands make for a rock-n-roll weekend. The Mad Hatters pay homage to the late Tom Petty on a Friday night while the Street Fighting Band captures the essence of The Rolling Stones.

September brings the first of six Barefoot Comedy shows to the stage, the End of the Line band and their tribute to The Allman Brothers and the first of three ONE performances; this one featuring pianist Statesboro native Wemberly Ponder. Crystal Holman, a local retired art educator, displays her landscapes and pottery in the Main Gallery.

In October, the stage comes alive with “The Sound of Music” and the second Barefoot Comedy special. “The Nutcracker Ballet” will be performed in November and the photography of Bridget Conn will be displayed in the Main Gallery. A Doobie Brothers tribute band, Brotherhood, kicks off December. The inaugural ONE: The Holiday Spectacular brings back the nine previous ONE performers for a seasonal treat. The third Barefoot Comedy show sneaks in before the Christmas break.

Skynfolks, a powerful Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, returns to the Emma Kelly stage in January. Behold: Here Cometh the Dreamer celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through spoken-word performances from emerging local writers and poets. Tameka Phillips will have her art displayed in the Main Gallery.

February is a musical smorgasbord. Chi-Town Transit Authority is an eight-piece showband dedicated to recreating the concert experience of the Chicago. “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns” take the audience on a musical trip through the 1950s and 60s. ONE: Chris Mitchell highlights the wonderful talents of the Pladd Dot owner.

The life and music of Mahalia Jackson are spotlighted in March with “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical,” while the paintings of Scott Foxx are displayed in the Main Gallery and the fifth performance of An Evening of Modern Dance winds up the month. April sees the quirky musical “Matilda” and the final ONE performance, this one spotlighting Statesboro native Tasheina Canty-White.

In May, Southern Hospitality brings back the characters of last season’s “Dearly Beloved” for a rip-roaring good time in Fayro, Texas. Jeff Garland’s colorful creatives wind up the Main Gallery season.

Current event sponsors are Statesboro Cardiology and Josh Tucker, P.C. (The Sound of Music), Statesboro Cardiology and Georgia Technologies (Frozen Jr.), Statesboro Cardiology (Matilda), Francys Johnson of Davis, Bozeman, Johnson Law (Behold, Here Cometh The Dreamer), Renasant Bank and BBWH Insurors (End of the Line Band), Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon (Skynfolks), BoroTakeOut.com (Paint-n-Party), Brinson, Williams and Groomes (ONE, ONE: The Holiday Spectacular), Queensborough National Bank and Trust (Barefoot Comedy), Jim and Betsy Nichols (The Nutcracker, An Evening Of Modern Dance) and Ogeechee Technical College (season).

For more information on becoming a sponsor to help financially with any professional performance, community theater event or main gallery art exhibition, contact Rahn Hutcheson at 912-212-2787.

Tickets go on sale June 28 and can be purchased at the box office in the Averitt Center Main Gallery (open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or by calling 912-212-278. Prices range from $30 per person for the professional music concerts to $25 for community theater to $20 for the comedy shows and the ONE series. There are discounts for Averitt members, students, members of the military, first-responders and city of Statesboro and Bulloch County employees.

The target date for online ticket sales and more information on the Averitt website is July 1.



