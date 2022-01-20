Front may bring freezing rain to area

After temperatures hit an expected 65 degrees Thursday afternoon, a cold front may bring freezing rain into the Bulloch County area Friday night into Saturday morning and highs will barely reach above 40 both days.

The National Weather Service forecast for the weekend shows temperatures dipping well into the 20s overnight Friday and Saturday morning and topping out at 42 that afternoon.

“Any rain associated with this timing could result in some freezing rain and the possibility of some ice accumulation mainly on overpasses and bridges,” said Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency.

The Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Weather Service says there’s a 60% chance of all freezing rain after 7 p.m. Friday, though “little or no accumulation is expected.”

Wynn said crews with Transportation and Public Works will monitor bridges and overpasses closely.

Also, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, with highs on Saturday to only reach 42 and 47 on Sunday.

Wynn said there are no plans to open any shelters at this point, but the Emergency Management Agency “will keep an eye on it.”

“We will monitor the weather over the next couple of days as this forecast is very fluid and subject to change,” he said.

Last weekend, a dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.

While the storm brought more than a half inch of rain to Bulloch County and gusty winds, it did not cause any significant damage.





Staying warm

With the frigid weather in the forecast, Wynn offered the following tips:

➤ People – should dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature).

➤ Pets – should be brought indoors or provided with a warm place to sleep.

➤ Pipes – that run outside or under a house should be wrapped in pipe insulation to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them.

➤ Plants – may need to be covered or brought inside to avoid frost damage.



