The Lumbee people, many of them residents of Robeson County, North Carolina, but some of whom made their way to Bulloch County, Georgia, more than a century ago, have always proudly maintained their American Indian identity, Brent Tharp, Ph.D., noted in his most recent presentation for the Bulloch County Historical Society.
From Robeson County, NC, to Bulloch County, GA, Lumbees were always proud of their ‘Indianness’
Tharp talks to Historical Society about group that left cemetery at Adabelle
