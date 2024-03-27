By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
From Robeson County, NC, to Bulloch County, GA, Lumbees were always proud of their ‘Indianness’
Tharp talks to Historical Society about group that left cemetery at Adabelle
Tharp - Lumbees
Speaking to the Bulloch County Historical Society, Dr. Brent Tharp summarizes the history of the Lumbee people, then known as Croatan Indians, who formed a community at Adabelle in Bulloch County, circa 1890-1920, before the families here returned to the tribe's historical home area in and around Robeson County, North Carolina. (AL HACKLE/staff)
The Lumbee people, many of them residents of Robeson County, North Carolina, but some of whom made their way to Bulloch County, Georgia, more than a century ago, have always proudly maintained their American Indian identity, Brent Tharp, Ph.D., noted in his most recent presentation for the Bulloch County Historical Society.
