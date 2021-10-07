Friends of the Library to open used book store on Friday

The Friends of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library will hold the grand opening of Friends of the Library Used Books at 9 a.m. on Friday at the storefront located at 6 Proctor Street (across the street from the Statesboro Herald newspaper offices).

The store will be open Fridays and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization whose mission is to maintain a quality library for the people of Bulloch County and inform the public of the resources, services and needs of the public library. Also, the group helps improve the services and facilities of the Statesboro Regional Library through financial assistance, they provide money for purchasing materials and programs beyond the library’s budget and they expand the cultural opportunities available to the public.

The proceeds from all book sales go to support the library.

Friends of the Library accepts donations of clean used books in good condition during store hours. Tax receipts are available.