Freedom II to make her debut Saturday at Paulson during Coastal Carolina game

Georgia Southern University will present its new bald eagle mascot, Freedom II, at Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Coastal Carolina in Paulson Stadium.

“Georgia Southern University is thrilled to share Freedom II with our fans and supporters at this weekend’s game,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “Having a live bald eagle at our athletic events has been a university tradition for many years. Continuing this tradition by introducing Freedom II, also our nation's symbol, at a game where we are honoring our service members, will be an incredible moment and an occasion remembered for years to come."

Freedom II will succeed Freedom, who died earlier this year in March. Freedom I had been part of the Georgia Southern community since 2004, when he was found knocked out of a nest in Maitland, Florida, and permanent injury to his beak prevented his release into the wild. He was acquired with the permission of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Freedom II also was rescued in Maitland, Florida, where experts at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey determined the female Southern Bald Eagle had West Nile virus. This virus, which can often be fatal, damages the nervous system and produces a variety of symptoms.

At the time, she was less than a year old, weak and unable to sustain flight, and it was determined that impacts from the virus had caused extensive neurologic and nerve damage — ultimately impacting her vision. Once nurtured back to health, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service entrusted her care to the team at Georgia Southern University’s Center for Wildlife Education.

Steve Hein, executive director of the Center for Wildlife Education and Lamar Q Ball, Jr. Raptor Center, began working with Freedom II to assess her visual acuity. Her initial training consisted of trust-building exercises and behavior shaping.

While progress was slow, he worked with her over the course of several years, hoping for improved vision so that one day she could become Freedom’s successor and realize the goal of flying at Paulson Stadium. During this time, her vision sharpened and training intensified, but it remained uncertain if she could successfully follow Freedom’s path.

Freedom II underwent a re-evaluation of her vision in April 2025. Tests showed that, surprisingly, the damage to the optic nerves had mended, and she was cleared for flight.

In keeping with the mission of the Wildlife Center, the next phase of Freedom II’s training will be to place her on public display at the center on the Statesboro Campus.

“I appreciate all of the love and support I have received over the past months and the chance to honor both a legacy and tradition,” Hein said. “I feel very fortunate to be back in the game and hope to earn a starting position in the months ahead.”

Hein helped make Freedom I not only part of Georgia Southern with flights before kickoff of Georgia Southern football games at Paulson Stadium, at graduations and at the Lamar Q Ball, Jr. Raptor Center, but bringing the iconic raptor into local schools and events all around the community.