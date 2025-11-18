Freedom II makes her Paulson debut

Georgia Southern University's new bald eagle mascot — Freedom II — made her public debut at Saturday evening's 45-40 victory against Coastal Carolina in Paulson Stadium.

At the end of the first quarter, Steve Hein, executive director of the Center for Wildlife Education and Lamar Q. Ball, Jr. Raptor Center, brought Freedom to midfield and held the 9-year-old eagle up to the ovation of the entire stadium.

Freedom II succeeds Freedom, who died earlier this year in March. Freedom I had been part of the Georgia Southern community since 2004, when he was found knocked out of a nest in Maitland, Florida, and permanent injury to his beak prevented his release into the wild. He was acquired with the permission of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Freedom II (Photo by David Wright)



Freedom II also was rescued in Maitland, Florida, where experts at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey determined the female Southern Bald Eagle had West Nile virus. This virus, which is often be fatal, damages the nervous system and produces a variety of symptoms.

While progress was slow, Hein worked with her over the course of several years, hoping for improved vision so that one day she could become Freedom's successor and realize the goal of flying at Paulson Stadium. During this time, her vision sharpened and training intensified, but it remained uncertain if she could successfully follow Freedom's path.

Freedom II underwent a re-evaluation of her vision in April 2025. Tests showed that, surprisingly, the damage to the optic nerves had mended, and she was cleared for flight. However, Freedom II will not fly at a Georgia Southern football game until she indicates through training that she is fully ready, according to a statement from the university.

In keeping with the mission of the Wildlife Center, the next phase of Freedom II's training will be to place her on public display at the center on the Statesboro campus.

"I appreciate all of the love and support I have received over the past months and the chance to honor both a legacy and tradition," Hein said. "I feel very fortunate to be back in the game and hope to earn a starting position in the months ahead."

Hein helped make Freedom I not only part of Georgia Southern with flights before kickoff of Georgia Southern football games at Paulson Stadium, at graduations and at the Raptor Center, but he also brought the iconic raptor into local schools and events all around the community.