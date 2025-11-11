Free 'Tractors & Tunes' event is Friday in downtown Statesboro

The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority are holding "Tractors & Tunes" on Friday from 5:30–8 p.m. on East Main Street in downtown Statesboro.

The free, family-friendly is all about celebrating local agriculture. Agriculture plays a vital role in the local economy, and the event offers residents a chance to learn more about the Chamber's agricultural partners — while enjoying great music from Tyler Grant.

The event will feature live entertainment, educational farm exhibits, farm animals, tractor displays and opportunities to shop and dine downtown. Sponsor tents for Tractors & Tunes will be located on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn and families can enjoy a bouncy house and free hayrides in the Synovus Bank parking lot. The Book Bus will be present for children to climb aboard and get free books.

Also, guests will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at farm equipment used by area farmers and supplied by local businesses.

The Chamber extends special thanks to the event's presenting sponsor Agri Supply of Statesboro, along with Gold sponsors: Tidewater Agricultural Equipment Company, Shea Tractor and Equipment Company, Bobcat of Statesboro/Shoemaker Irrigation Supply and Jim 'N Nicks Community Bar-B-Q. Silver Sponsors include AgSouth Farm Credit ACA, Bulloch County Farm Bureau, Bulloch Fertilizer Company and CORE Credit Union.

The Downtown Development Authority thanks their event sponsors: CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, Colony Bank, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca-Cola, Statesboro Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Tormenta FC, Party Harbor, Morris Bank, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kennedy Realty and Vyve Broadband.