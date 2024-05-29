Free summer meal program for students starts Monday





Bulloch County Schools' Nutrition Services will host a free summer meals program during the month of June at two central locations, according to a release from the Bulloch County Schools System.



Beginning Monday and lasting through June 28, breakfast and lunch are free to children ages 18 and under and students who are older than 18 and have been diagnosed with a state-defined mental or physical disability.

The two central meal sites are both located in Statesboro – Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 421 W. Main Street, and Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1200 Cawana Road. All children are eligible to come to these sites for the meals.

Also, the 2024 program will offer meals to parents, caregivers and other adults for purchase at $4.75 per meal. Children and adults do not have to be pre-registered, nor do they have to pre-order to receive meals.

Children and adults may come to eat a single breakfast, lunch or both on site during the designated times. All meals must be eaten on site. Federal regulations do not permit any food to leave the site. However, a child may take a single food item from the meal away from the site, according to the release.

Sites are selected based on federal guidelines for the program. For this reason, the school district is unable to place sites at each school, the release stated.

Daily on-site meal service will be served Monday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

The program will also provide free breakfasts and lunches to children who participate in the school district’s summer learning programs. Children in these programs will be served lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., before the sites open for public lunch service.

Based on prior summer programs, the school district expects the site's to be well attended, so patience is appreciated if additional food may need to be prepared or if you are referred to another of the district's sites.

Bulloch County Schools expects to serve more than 7,000 meals this summer.

The Summer Meals Program is made possible with support from the United States Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program. For more information, contact Desiree Yaeger, the school nutrition services director, at (912) 212-8620 or dyaeger@bullochschools.org.



