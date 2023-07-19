Free school supplies Friday at County Annex

Thanks to a donation drive by the Bulloch County commissioners and county government employees, free school supplies will be available at the county’s North Main Annex, 115 N. Main St., on Friday, July 21, beginning at 9 a.m. and until all the supplies are gone.

While they last, a bag of school supplies will be provided to each elementary through high school student who comes with a parent or to high schoolers who come alone, said Venus Mincey-White, clerk of the Board of Commissioners.

“The commissioners and Bulloch County employees have personally donated enough supplies for at least 140 children to receive a bag of free school supplies,” she said. “We will begin at 9 a.m. passing out bags and continue until we run out.”