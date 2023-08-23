Former bank teller pleads guilty to fraud

A former bank teller for Synovus Bank in Metter pled guilty Wednesday to bank fraud for skimming money from a convenience store’s deposits.

Kayla Monroe Evans, 32, of Metter awaits sentencing after her plea in the Prince H. Preston Federal Building in Statesboro. According to a release from the Department of Justice, the guilty plea subjects Evans to a statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison, along with substantial fines and restitution, followed by up to three years of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Bank customers count on their financial institutions to operate with honesty and integrity, and Kayla Evans violated that trust,” said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “This plea offers assurance that Evans will be held accountable for her theft.”

According to the release, Evans worked as a teller for the Synovus Bank in Metter, where a local convenience store kept its account. An auditor for the store began noticing substantial discrepancies between the amount of cash presented to the bank for deposit compared to the amount credited to the store. The auditor worked with the bank to determine the cause.

A subsequent investigation found that from July 2019 through February 2021, Evans personally handled the store’s deposits, frequently skimming large amounts of cash for her personal use from the amount presented and crediting a smaller deposit to the store.

In total, Evans stole approximately $87,748 from the convenience store’s deposits. As part of her plea, Evans agrees to pay restitution for the full loss caused by her criminal conduct, and to never seek employment in any financial institution.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall will schedule sentencing in the case following a pre-sentence investigation by U.S. Probation Services.