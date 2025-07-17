Food Bank marks milestone year

(Note: The following release was provided by the Statesboro Food Bank, summarizing activities in the first year since the agency’s new facility opened.)





The Food Bank just closed the books on one of the most impactful years in its history – its first full year in a new facility, a year of historic need and a record-breaking 1.6 million meals distributed to neighbors across Bulloch County and beyond.

Since moving into its expanded headquarters in July 2024, The Food Bank has grown rapidly to meet the rising demand for food assistance following Tropical Storm Debby, Hurricane Helene, and the ongoing effects of economic hardship on working families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

“Last year, the need in our community didn’t just grow—it exploded,” said Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director. “Thankfully, our new facility gave us the space, equipment, and accessibility to rise to the occasion. We’re so proud to have provide over 1.6 million meals – an achievement that would not have been possible without our donors, volunteers, United Way and other community partners.”

The move to the new building also allowed for expanded service hours, increased capacity, and better logistical coordination during emergency response efforts. Between July 2024 and June 2025, The Food Bank served more than 23,000 families, including thousands of children and seniors, through its daily meal box program.





New leadership, energy

As the organization looks ahead, The Food Bank welcomes new leadership to its Board of Trustees. With fresh perspectives and a deep commitment to community, the incoming board will guide the organization into its next phase of growth and impact.

The incoming president is Shannon Ward, a dedicated community advocate who is committed to the mission of The Food Bank, Inc. Also joining the Executive Committee are Vice President Rebecca Lau, Treasurer Trish Carter, and Secretary Joanne Atekha.

The board transition comes at a pivotal time, as The Food Bank responds to increased community needs and expands its programs in meal distribution, educational outreach and emergency preparedness.

“Our incoming board is focused on long-term sustainability, community outreach, and making sure no one in our region goes hungry,” Stewart-Leach said.

Outgoing leaders were recognized for their service and contributions to the organization’s mission. The Food Bank, Inc. is grateful for their stewardship and looks forward to continued momentum under the new leadership team.

Pictured, left to right, are Food Bank Executive Director Sheila Stewart Leach, E.D; Shannon Ward, incoming president; and Johnny Tremble, outgoing president.



Pictured, left to right, outgoing board members Michelle Lammers, Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director, Stephanie Moody, Larry Colbert and Johnny Tremble, outgoing president. Not pictured, Amy Heaston.







Membership drive now underway

To build on the success of the past year and prepare for the future, The Food Bank is launching its Annual Membership Drive. Community members are invited to renew or begin their support as Monthly Meal Club Members – helping provide reliable resources that make large-scale hunger relief possible.

“While we serve an average of 500 families per week, client data shows that 96% of these are unique families,” Stewart-Leach said. “Most of our clients get assistance only one or two times, during a crisis. Once their lives have stabilized, they move on. Fewer than 15 families visit every week; that is 1% of our clientele.”

Monthly giving helps the Food Bank plan ahead, respond quickly to emergencies, and use resources more effectively.

Joining the Monthly Meal Club is easy – visit the website www.statesborofoodbank.org/monthly-meal-club.

Supporters may choose their gift amount, receive monthly impact updates and even give in honor of a loved one.

“Giving monthly turns compassion into action,” Stewart-Leach said. “It’s about making sure no one in our community has to go to bed hungry – not tonight, not ever.”



