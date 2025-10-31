Food Bank marks 38 years of serving the Statesboro community with Kaleidoscope fundraiser on Nov. 6

The Food Bank, Inc. invites the community to its second annual “Kaleidoscope” fundraiser gala event, which is set for Thursday, Nov. 6 and will mark 38 years of helping feed folks across its service region.

The evening, sponsored by Ogeechee Heating & Air and Brodie International, will feature a fall harvest-inspired meal, created through a collaboration of local chefs, who donated their services in support of the Food Bank’s mission to eliminate hunger. Also, guests will enjoy music provided by Dr. Michael Braz.

"We currently serve an average of 500 unique families per week," Executive Director Sheila Stewart-Leach said in a release from the Food Bank. "Our meal boxes provide three meals a day, seven days a week, for each member of a household. We are open Monday – Saturday to serve those in need. We are expanding hours to meet the increased need due to the SNAP disruption."

The Food Bank works to support individuals and families in Bulloch and surrounding counties.

Tickets are $38 per person or $76 per couple. Friends & Family or Corporate Tables are also available. Both tickets and tables may be purchased online at www.givebutter.com/HarvestGala25. You can also purchase tickets directly from your phone – text HarvestGala25 to 53-555 and follow the prompts.

A silent auction offers attendees the opportunity to bid on unique items and experiences, with all proceeds directly supporting programs of The Food Bank, Inc.

"The current government shut down has already begun effecting demand," she continued. "The community has been very supportive over the past few days. Special events, like Kaleidoscope, are a great way to both support the Food Bank, Inc. and have a great night out with friends."

Proceeds from the November 6 event will be used to provide food, educational resources and emergency support for individuals, families, seniors and children in need.



