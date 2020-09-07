Focus on Business - Susan Cox earns 'Lawyer of the Year' recognition

Susan W. Cox, a founding partner with the Statesboro law firm of Edenfield, Cox, & Bruce, was recognized recently in the annual Best Lawyers in America publication.

Cox was named “Lawyer of the Year” for Bet-the-Company-Litigation in Savannah.

This is the third time Cox has been recognized as a Lawyer of the Year in this category. She previously received the honor in 2013 and 2018.

Cox also received recognition for her work in the categories of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based on peer review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

Cox is a trial lawyer with more than 30 years of experience.

She has tried a variety of cases for both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts throughout Georgia, including personal injury, products liability, business litigation, contract disputes, and domestic relations.

Cox is a certified mediator and uses her litigation experience in her mediation practice.

She is a past participant in Leadership Georgia, a member of the Board of Governors for the State Bar, is a fellow with the Lawyers Foundation, a member of ABOTA, and is the past chair of the Southern District Federal Court Advisory Committee. She also serves as a Bar Examiner for the Supreme Court.

The 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America is available online at bestlawyers.com.

Best Lawyers awards additional recognitions to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location.



