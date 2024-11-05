Five Guys to hold ‘hiring event’ Wednesday

About two months after the sign for Five Guys burgers went up at its Highway 80 East location, the restaurant is almost ready to open.

No official opening date has been announced, but a “hiring event” is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the restaurant location – 24000 Highway 80 East, according to the Five Guys Careers website.

“Five Guys is serving up excellent opportunities at our location in Statesboro, GA and we are interviewing for crew members, shift leaders and shift managers to join our team,” read a post on the website. “We can’t wait to meet you and tell you more about our upbeat environment where we offer flexible schedules and lots of opportunity to grow.”

Land clearing began for the former Bel-Air Estate parcel across from Lowe’s in July 2023 for Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q restaurant, a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Mattress Warehouse and Five Guys. And a permit was issued Sept. 5, 2023 for the build-out of the structure that would house Five Guys and Mattress Warehouse.

But after the outer building was finished in January 2024, the interiors of both businesses sat vacant for months. Even after a sign for Mattress Warehouse went up in May, nothing was happening inside either location.

Meanwhile, Jim ‘N Nicks started serving in January and Texas Roadhouse opened in August.

Finally, in the first week of August, merchandise began being moved into the Mattress Warehouse store and it opened for business on Aug. 16.

At the same time, interior work was ongoing at Five Guys, but no official announcement from the chain was forthcoming – until the well-known sign was posted Aug. 29.

Mattress Warehouse uses most of the 7,200 square feet that make up the building at the Highway 80 East location, with Five Guys taking up about one-third of that space.

Five Guys is one of the most popular chain hamburger restaurants not only in the United States, but the world. As of 2023, it had more than 2,000 locations with another 1,000 in development. Five Guys was founded in Washington, D.C. in 1986 and began franchising in 2003.

The closest Five Guys to Statesboro are two restaurants in Pooler and one each in Hinesville and Savannah.