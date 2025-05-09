First students earn Heavy Equipment certification

Bulloch County Schools’ first 20 high school students have successfully earned an industry certification in Heavy Equipment Operations, a major milestone for the school district’s newest career pathway.

The students completed a hands-on certification experience on April 2 at the Meldrim Dirt Pit in Bloomingdale, where they operated real excavators under the guidance of Reeves Construction experts. All participating students earned their Certificate of Field Capstone Project for Excavator, signaling a strong start and effective design of this new workforce-driven career pathway which prepares students for high-demand careers in construction and skilled trades.

Students were evaluated on five critical tasks: performing a safety walk-around, raking the green, trenching, backfilling, and executing precise bench loading—all on real excavator equipment. Industry professionals from Reeves Construction worked one-on-one with each student to assess their skills, providing valuable real-world feedback and mentorship. One standout performer, Conner Bateman, of Southeast Bulloch High School, received the coveted Smooth Operator award for earning the highest score during the capstone evaluation. He was honored with a special certificate and a $50 gift card.

“This capstone was a true culmination of everything our students have been working toward all year,” said Chris Bishop, the instructor for the Heavy Equipment Operator career pathway which is housed at Southeast Bulloch High School, but open to students from each of the district’s three high schools. “We’re incredibly proud of our students’ accomplishments, and grateful to Reeves Construction for their hands-on support."

Photo Courtesy Bulloch County Schools A Bulloch County student operates a piece of heavy equipment at the Meldrim Dirt Pit in Bloomingdale as part of earning her Heavy Equipment Operations certification. - photo by Courtesy of Bulloch County Schools



This experience would not have been possible without the backing of key industry partners like Reeves Construction, whose support has been instrumental to the program’s early success.

To launch the new career pathway, Bulloch County Schools was awarded a $324,000 grant to purchase four heavy equipment simulators to prepare students for the capstone. The program also received a Workforce Georgia Grant totaling $45,200 from the Georgia Power Foundation and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE). These funds enabled the purchase of industry-grade equipment and provided OSHA 10 certifications to students, further enhancing their readiness for the workforce.

The need for a Heavy Equipment Operations Pathway was driven by compelling labor market data from Bulloch County and the broader region, as construction is a top-tier industry, both in employment opportunities and competitive wages. With the anticipated growth stemming from major developments like the Hyundai Meta-site and its Tier I suppliers, demand for skilled construction labor is projected to surge.

Serving students in grades 9 through 12, with a current focus on sophomores and juniors, the Heavy Equipment Operations Pathway aims to engage up to 150 students annually. It directly addresses a critical workforce need while enriching the academic and career opportunities available to students.

“This program exemplifies our commitment to providing relevant, high-quality career education aligned with regional workforce demands,” said Bethany Gilliam, director of Bulloch County School’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education program. “We’re excited to see how this pathway will continue to grow and benefit our students and community.”

Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education program provides 35 career pathways for students.

Bulloch County Schools’ first 20 high school students who successfully earned an industry certification in Heavy Equipment Operations are shown with an industry expert from Reeves Construction, far right. - photo by Courtesy of Bulloch County Schools



CTAE is part of the school district’s overall College & Career program, which helps build a workforce that provides for the needs of local and regional industries and businesses, provides sustainable employment for citizens, contributes to the stability and growth of the local economy, and promotes the betterment of our community as a whole. More than 1,500 of Bulloch County Schools’ high school students are enrolled in at least one career pathway course.

Learn more at careerreadybulloch.org.