First school board, then commissioners object to Statesboro annexation on Old Register Road

Following from objections expressed earlier by the Board of Education, the Bulloch County commissioners voted last week to object to the city of Statesboro’s proposed annexation of 102 acres between U.S. Highway 301 South and Old Register Road that would be part of a developer’s plan for more than 1,100 housing units in a larger mixed-use development. The moves by the county boards won’t necessarily prevent the annexation from occurring, but the commissioners’ filing could trigger a state-mandated arbitration process between the city and county governments.