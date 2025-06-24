By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
First school board, then commissioners object to Statesboro annexation on Old Register Road
Over 1,100 housing units; roadway and school capacities concerns
Old Register Road rezoning map
The developer's proposed rezoning plan for the area between Old Register Road and U.S. 301 South shows more than 1,100 student and family housing units in various kinds of structures. Old Register Road, which runs north-south, is shown right to left, parallel to the bottom of the map. The area proposed for annexation is at left, while other parts are already in the city limits. (Courtesy of Statesboro Planning & Development)
Following from objections expressed earlier by the Board of Education, the Bulloch County commissioners voted last week to object to the city of Statesboro’s proposed annexation of 102 acres between U.S. Highway 301 South and Old Register Road that would be part of a developer’s plan for more than 1,100 housing units in a larger mixed-use development. The moves by the county boards won’t necessarily prevent the annexation from occurring, but the commissioners’ filing could trigger a state-mandated arbitration process between the city and county governments.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter